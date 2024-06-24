Left Menu

Wave of Defections: Telangana's BRS Faces Exodus to Congress

The BRS in Telangana is grappling with a series of defections as several MLAs, including Sanjay Kumar and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, have shifted their allegiance to Congress. BRS plans to approach the Supreme Court against the defectors. Tensions rise as Congress gains strength in the state assembly.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:35 IST
The BRS in Telangana is currently facing significant challenges as multiple MLAs have defected to Congress. On Monday, BRS leader K T Rama Rao expressed concern over this trend, reminiscent of past defections when Congress was in power.

Sanjay Kumar, BRS MLA from Jagtial, recently switched to Congress, marking the fifth defection from BRS to the rival party. This event is part of a growing pattern, fueling speculations about more such defections in the near future.

In response, BRS is considering legal action against defectors, spearheaded by their plans to approach the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Congress leaders like Mohammed Ali Shabbir accuse BRS of having initiated this culture of political switching, adding to the escalating political tensions in Telangana.

