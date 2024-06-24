Wave of Defections: Telangana's BRS Faces Exodus to Congress

The BRS in Telangana is currently facing significant challenges as multiple MLAs have defected to Congress. On Monday, BRS leader K T Rama Rao expressed concern over this trend, reminiscent of past defections when Congress was in power.

Sanjay Kumar, BRS MLA from Jagtial, recently switched to Congress, marking the fifth defection from BRS to the rival party. This event is part of a growing pattern, fueling speculations about more such defections in the near future.

In response, BRS is considering legal action against defectors, spearheaded by their plans to approach the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Congress leaders like Mohammed Ali Shabbir accuse BRS of having initiated this culture of political switching, adding to the escalating political tensions in Telangana.

