Lok Sabha Oath Ceremony Celebrates India's Linguistic Diversity
The newly-elected MPs of the Lok Sabha showcased India's linguistic diversity by taking their oaths in various languages, including Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali, and Assamese. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other prominent ministers, took their oaths in Hindi amid chants celebrating cultural and religious sentiments.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha witnessed a celebration of India's linguistic richness on Monday as newly-elected MPs took their oaths in a variety of languages, including English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, and Odia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swore his oath in Hindi, accompanied by enthusiastic slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" from his supporters in the treasury benches.
Other prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several others, followed suit by taking their oaths in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Celebrities Applaud Narendra Modi's Historic Third Term as Prime Minister
Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Narendra Modi on Historic Third Term
Amit Shah retains home ministry, Rajnath Singh defence: Sources.
Rajnath, Amit Shah, Sitharaman, Jaishankar retain portfolios in Modi 3.0 govt; Nadda gets health and TDP's Rammohan Naidu Civil Aviation
Top Cabinet Changes in Modi 3.0: Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, and Others Return