Lok Sabha Oath Ceremony Celebrates India's Linguistic Diversity

The Lok Sabha witnessed a celebration of India's linguistic richness on Monday as newly-elected MPs took their oaths in a variety of languages, including English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, and Odia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swore his oath in Hindi, accompanied by enthusiastic slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" from his supporters in the treasury benches.

Other prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several others, followed suit by taking their oaths in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)