Lok Sabha Oath Ceremony Celebrates India's Linguistic Diversity

The newly-elected MPs of the Lok Sabha showcased India's linguistic diversity by taking their oaths in various languages, including Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali, and Assamese. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other prominent ministers, took their oaths in Hindi amid chants celebrating cultural and religious sentiments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:53 IST
The Lok Sabha witnessed a celebration of India's linguistic richness on Monday as newly-elected MPs took their oaths in a variety of languages, including English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, and Odia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swore his oath in Hindi, accompanied by enthusiastic slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" from his supporters in the treasury benches.

Other prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several others, followed suit by taking their oaths in Hindi.

