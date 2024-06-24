Blinken Urges Israel for Gaza Plan Post-War
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will stress to Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the necessity for Israel to devise a comprehensive governance plan for Gaza after the war. Discussions will also cover avoiding further conflict escalation and enhancing humanitarian access.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:28 IST
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday will emphasize to Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the importance of Israel developing a robust and realistic plan for the governance of Gaza once the war is over, the U.S. State Department said.
Speaking at a press briefing, department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the top U.S. diplomat will also discuss with Gallant, who is visiting Washington this week and meeting with senior U.S. officials, the need to avoid further escalation of the Gaza conflict and to improve humanitarian access.
