Argentina's self-described anarcho-capitalist President Javier Milei concluded his whirlwind European Union tour in the Czech Republic, meeting key leaders and emphasizing mutual interests in defense, business, and technology.

Milei's agenda also prominently featured support for Ukraine and the pursuit of a trade agreement between the EU and the Latin American Mercosur bloc. In discussions with retired Gen. Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Milei affirmed both nations' commitment to global security and free trade.

Milei, accompanied by Defense Minister Luis Alfonso Petri, also signed a memorandum of understanding with Czech defense officials. His visit included a speech at Prague's Zofin Palace before an appreciative audience, in stark contrast to the protests ongoing in Argentina against his domestic policies.

