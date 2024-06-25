Left Menu

AIADMK Members Suspended Over Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Uproar

Opposition AIADMK members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were suspended for a day after attempting to discuss the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during Question Hour. Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the party of planned disruption following DMK's electoral success. Speaker M Appavu enforced the eviction, resulting in a unanimous suspension resolution.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:36 IST
On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn of events as members of the opposition AIADMK were suspended for a day following an uproar over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The incident occurred during the Question Hour when AIADMK tried to address the tragedy that has claimed 58 lives.

Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted that the issue had already been extensively debated previously, detailing the government's response. Stalin suggested that AIADMK's actions were premeditated, driven by their inability to accept the DMK-led alliance's sweeping victory in the recent elections.

As AIADMK leaders persisted, Speaker M Appavu ordered their eviction, a move supported by a resolution proposed by Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru. However, following Stalin's intervention, the suspension was reduced to a single day. The House adopted this resolution unanimously, suspending the disruptive members for the rest of the day's session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

