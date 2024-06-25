AIADMK Members Suspended Over Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Uproar

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn of events as members of the opposition AIADMK were suspended for a day following an uproar over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The incident occurred during the Question Hour when AIADMK tried to address the tragedy that has claimed 58 lives.

Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted that the issue had already been extensively debated previously, detailing the government's response. Stalin suggested that AIADMK's actions were premeditated, driven by their inability to accept the DMK-led alliance's sweeping victory in the recent elections.

As AIADMK leaders persisted, Speaker M Appavu ordered their eviction, a move supported by a resolution proposed by Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru. However, following Stalin's intervention, the suspension was reduced to a single day. The House adopted this resolution unanimously, suspending the disruptive members for the rest of the day's session.

