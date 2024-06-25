AIADMK Members Suspended Over Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Uproar
Opposition AIADMK members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were suspended for a day after attempting to discuss the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during Question Hour. Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the party of planned disruption following DMK's electoral success. Speaker M Appavu enforced the eviction, resulting in a unanimous suspension resolution.
On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn of events as members of the opposition AIADMK were suspended for a day following an uproar over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The incident occurred during the Question Hour when AIADMK tried to address the tragedy that has claimed 58 lives.
Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted that the issue had already been extensively debated previously, detailing the government's response. Stalin suggested that AIADMK's actions were premeditated, driven by their inability to accept the DMK-led alliance's sweeping victory in the recent elections.
As AIADMK leaders persisted, Speaker M Appavu ordered their eviction, a move supported by a resolution proposed by Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru. However, following Stalin's intervention, the suspension was reduced to a single day. The House adopted this resolution unanimously, suspending the disruptive members for the rest of the day's session.
