Opposition's Conditional Support: Rahul Gandhi's Offer on Lok Sabha Speaker
Rahul Gandhi stated the opposition will back the government's choice for Lok Sabha Speaker if the deputy speaker's post is given to them. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has not yet responded to this demand. Meanwhile, Kota MP Om Birla met Prime Minister Modi amid speculation over retaining the speakership.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Tuesday that the opposition is willing to support the government's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker, provided the deputy speaker's post is allocated to the opposition bloc.
Notably, Gandhi mentioned that Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has yet to respond to this demand, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the arrangement.
Meanwhile, Kota MP Om Birla held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fueling speculation that he may be chosen once again for the role of Lok Sabha Speaker, a position he previously held in the last House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Retains Key Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle
Prime Minister Modi Heads to G7 Summit: Focus on AI, Energy, and Global South
Prime Minister Modi's Vision: Indian Food on Global Dining Tables
Our first decision after forming govt related to farmers and the poor: Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Modi returns to Delhi from Italy after attending G7 Summit