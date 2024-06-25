Opposition's Conditional Support: Rahul Gandhi's Offer on Lok Sabha Speaker

In a strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Tuesday that the opposition is willing to support the government's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker, provided the deputy speaker's post is allocated to the opposition bloc.

Notably, Gandhi mentioned that Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has yet to respond to this demand, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the arrangement.

Meanwhile, Kota MP Om Birla held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fueling speculation that he may be chosen once again for the role of Lok Sabha Speaker, a position he previously held in the last House.

