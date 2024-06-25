Left Menu

Opposition's Conditional Support: Rahul Gandhi's Offer on Lok Sabha Speaker

Rahul Gandhi stated the opposition will back the government's choice for Lok Sabha Speaker if the deputy speaker's post is given to them. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has not yet responded to this demand. Meanwhile, Kota MP Om Birla met Prime Minister Modi amid speculation over retaining the speakership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:29 IST
In a strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Tuesday that the opposition is willing to support the government's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker, provided the deputy speaker's post is allocated to the opposition bloc.

Notably, Gandhi mentioned that Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has yet to respond to this demand, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the arrangement.

Meanwhile, Kota MP Om Birla held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fueling speculation that he may be chosen once again for the role of Lok Sabha Speaker, a position he previously held in the last House.

