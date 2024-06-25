India Reflects on the Anniversary of Emergency Amidst Political Clash

On the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently criticized the Congress party for its historical imposition of Emergency in 1975. He stated that those who imposed Emergency lack the right to profess love for the Constitution. Top BJP leaders joined Modi in attacking the Congress, with Chief Ministers demanding an apology from the main opposition party.

Modi reiterated that the Emergency period was a dark phase that subverted fundamental freedoms. He accused the Congress of jailing opposition leaders, suppressing civil liberties, and censoring the press. Modi's comments were echoed by senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who claimed the Congress party had repeatedly harmed democracy to maintain power.

The Congress retaliated, accusing Modi of enforcing an 'undeclared emergency' over the last decade, leading to a significant erosion of democratic values. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, shot back, accusing the BJP of using this anniversary to mask their own governance failures. The political confrontation highlighted deep-seated grievances and ongoing power struggles between the two major parties.

