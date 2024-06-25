Left Menu

India Reflects on the Anniversary of Emergency Amidst Political Clash

Commemorating the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for subverting democracy in 1975. The BJP and Congress exchanged barbs, with Modi accusing the Congress of past authoritarianism and Congress leaders retaliating by alleging an 'undeclared emergency' under Modi's rule.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:54 IST
India Reflects on the Anniversary of Emergency Amidst Political Clash
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently criticized the Congress party for its historical imposition of Emergency in 1975. He stated that those who imposed Emergency lack the right to profess love for the Constitution. Top BJP leaders joined Modi in attacking the Congress, with Chief Ministers demanding an apology from the main opposition party.

Modi reiterated that the Emergency period was a dark phase that subverted fundamental freedoms. He accused the Congress of jailing opposition leaders, suppressing civil liberties, and censoring the press. Modi's comments were echoed by senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who claimed the Congress party had repeatedly harmed democracy to maintain power.

The Congress retaliated, accusing Modi of enforcing an 'undeclared emergency' over the last decade, leading to a significant erosion of democratic values. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, shot back, accusing the BJP of using this anniversary to mask their own governance failures. The political confrontation highlighted deep-seated grievances and ongoing power struggles between the two major parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024