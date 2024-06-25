Congress Leader Ashutosh Tripathi Tragic Death in Truck Collision

A tragic accident claimed the life of Ashutosh Tripathi, the Congress' Gorakhpur city president, when a truck hit his car at the Ghazipur toll plaza, police reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event took place late Monday night as Tripathi, aged 40, was on his way back from Vindhyachal in Mirzapur along with his family. His wife and daughter were also caught in the collision, suffering serious injuries. Tripathi's daughter fractured her jaw and is currently receiving treatment at BHU hospital in Varanasi, while his wife remains in a coma.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, along with other senior leaders, extended their condolences over Tripathi's untimely passing.

