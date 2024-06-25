Congress Leader Ashutosh Tripathi Tragic Death in Truck Collision
Ashutosh Tripathi, Congress' Gorakhpur city president, died in a car accident at Ghazipur toll plaza. The incident occurred while returning from Vindhyachal in Mirzapur. Tripathi's wife and daughter were also injured, with his daughter sustaining a jaw fracture and his wife in a coma. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai expressed condolences.
A tragic accident claimed the life of Ashutosh Tripathi, the Congress' Gorakhpur city president, when a truck hit his car at the Ghazipur toll plaza, police reported on Tuesday.
The unfortunate event took place late Monday night as Tripathi, aged 40, was on his way back from Vindhyachal in Mirzapur along with his family. His wife and daughter were also caught in the collision, suffering serious injuries. Tripathi's daughter fractured her jaw and is currently receiving treatment at BHU hospital in Varanasi, while his wife remains in a coma.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, along with other senior leaders, extended their condolences over Tripathi's untimely passing.
