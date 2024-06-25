Left Menu

Congress Leader Ashutosh Tripathi Tragic Death in Truck Collision

Ashutosh Tripathi, Congress' Gorakhpur city president, died in a car accident at Ghazipur toll plaza. The incident occurred while returning from Vindhyachal in Mirzapur. Tripathi's wife and daughter were also injured, with his daughter sustaining a jaw fracture and his wife in a coma. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai expressed condolences.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:59 IST
Congress Leader Ashutosh Tripathi Tragic Death in Truck Collision
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of Ashutosh Tripathi, the Congress' Gorakhpur city president, when a truck hit his car at the Ghazipur toll plaza, police reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event took place late Monday night as Tripathi, aged 40, was on his way back from Vindhyachal in Mirzapur along with his family. His wife and daughter were also caught in the collision, suffering serious injuries. Tripathi's daughter fractured her jaw and is currently receiving treatment at BHU hospital in Varanasi, while his wife remains in a coma.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, along with other senior leaders, extended their condolences over Tripathi's untimely passing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024