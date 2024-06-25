Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Criticizes Congress on Emergency Anniversary

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao criticized the Congress on the anniversary of the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He condemned the party for its actions during that period, accusing it of disregarding the Constitution and curtailing civil liberties, and emphasized BJP's mission to keep this memory alive.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:00 IST
In a vehement address on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao lambasted the Congress, specifically targeting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her role in imposing the Emergency.

Sao accused the Congress of displaying blatant disregard for the Constitution by curtailing civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders, and imposing press censorship during the period from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977.

The BJP, according to Sao, is committed to reminding the nation of what he termed 'the greed of power and murder of democracy' exhibited by the Congress during those 'dark days'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

