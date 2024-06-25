Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Appointed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi will serve as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The decision was finalized after a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, and a letter was sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab. The Congress, the largest opposition party, fills the position after 10 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, following a decision finalized at a meeting of the INDIA bloc's floor leaders held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

After the meeting, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab to officially inform him of Rahul Gandhi's new role, confirmed senior party leader KC Venugopal.

Rahul Gandhi, who has served as an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency, took his oath while holding a copy of the Constitution. This appointment marks the Congress party's return to the position of opposition leader after a decade, due to previously failing to secure the required 10 percent of Lok Sabha members.

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

