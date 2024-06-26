TMC MP Deepak Adhikari Takes Oath Amid Absentees

On a recent Wednesday, TMC MP from Ghatal, Deepak Adhikari, officially assumed his duties as a Lok Sabha member by taking the oath.

Several MPs, including Independent MP from Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Basirhat MP Sheikh Nurul Islam, and Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha (TMC), were also called to take their oaths but didn't attend the session. MPs Sheikh and Singh are currently incarcerated.

Among those yet to take the oath is Afzal Ansari from the Samajwadi Party's constituency in Ghazipur.

