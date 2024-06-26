TMC MP Deepak Adhikari Takes Oath Amid Absentees
TMC MP Deepak Adhikari took his oath as a Lok Sabha member on Wednesday. Other MPs like Shashi Tharoor and Shatrughan Sinha were called but were absent. MPs Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Amritpal Singh were notably absent due to being in jail. Samajwadi Party's Afzal Ansari is yet to take oath.
On a recent Wednesday, TMC MP from Ghatal, Deepak Adhikari, officially assumed his duties as a Lok Sabha member by taking the oath.
Several MPs, including Independent MP from Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Basirhat MP Sheikh Nurul Islam, and Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha (TMC), were also called to take their oaths but didn't attend the session. MPs Sheikh and Singh are currently incarcerated.
Among those yet to take the oath is Afzal Ansari from the Samajwadi Party's constituency in Ghazipur.
