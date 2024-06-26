Akhilesh Yadav Congratulates Om Birla on Lok Sabha Speaker Election
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Om Birla on his election as Lok Sabha Speaker. He emphasized the need for impartiality and hoped that no Member of Parliament would face suspension, as it undermines the dignity of the House.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Om Birla on being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker. In his address, Yadav stressed the importance of maintaining dignity within the House by avoiding actions such as the suspension of MPs.
He further expressed his hope that Birla would act impartially toward the opposition and ensure that all leaders have equal opportunities to voice their concerns.
'We believe you will move forward without discrimination and as the Speaker, you will give equal opportunity and respect to every party. Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great post. You sitting here are the chief justice of the court of democracy,' Yadav stated passionately.
Highlighting the role of the Speaker as the defender of parliamentary decorum, he added, 'We expect that the voice of no public representative will be suppressed and actions like suspensions which hurt the dignity of the House will not be taken.'
