Kejriwal Arrested by CBI Over Delhi Excise Policy Controversy

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges related to the Delhi excise policy case. The CBI presented incriminating documents in court, claiming that Kejriwal was the 'mastermind' behind the alleged scam.

The Delhi BJP stated that the excise policy was formulated under Kejriwal's supervision, leading to its eventual withdrawal in July 2022 following Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's recommendation for a CBI investigation. According to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the documents made a compelling case for Kejriwal's arrest.

Earlier in the day, Special Judge Amitabh Rawat greenlit the CBI to formally arrest Kejriwal. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has yet to respond to either the arrest or the allegations made by the BJP. Kejriwal has been in custody since April 1 due to related money laundering charges investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

