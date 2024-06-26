Mark Rutte Named NATO Chief Amid Ukraine Crisis
NATO has appointed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as its next secretary-general. He will take charge during a critical period for European security due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Officially taking over on October 1, Rutte's appointment was confirmed by NATO ambassadors in Brussels.
NATO appointed Mark Rutte as its next secretary-general on Wednesday, marking a pivotal leadership change for the world's largest security organization amid escalating tensions in Ukraine.
The decision was finalized by NATO ambassadors during a meeting at the alliance's Brussels headquarters. U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders will welcome Rutte at an upcoming summit in Washington from July 9-11.
Rutte will succeed Norway's Jens Stoltenberg, who has led NATO for over a decade and had his mandate extended to ensure stability following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Dutch premier will officially begin his tenure on October 1.
