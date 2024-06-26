Mark Rutte Named NATO Chief Amid Ukraine Crisis

NATO appointed Mark Rutte as its next secretary-general on Wednesday, marking a pivotal leadership change for the world's largest security organization amid escalating tensions in Ukraine.

The decision was finalized by NATO ambassadors during a meeting at the alliance's Brussels headquarters. U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders will welcome Rutte at an upcoming summit in Washington from July 9-11.

Rutte will succeed Norway's Jens Stoltenberg, who has led NATO for over a decade and had his mandate extended to ensure stability following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Dutch premier will officially begin his tenure on October 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)