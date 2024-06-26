Left Menu

Karnataka's Deputy CM Demand Fuels Political Tensions

A resurgence in the demand for three additional Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka has stirred the political landscape, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds firm that the Congress high command's decision is final. Currently, D K Shivakumar serves as the lone Deputy Chief Minister amid the rising internal party pressures.

Political tensions in Karnataka have escalated with a renewed demand for three additional Deputy Chief Ministers. Although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Congress high command's decision stands final, such requests, primarily advocated by ministers close to Siddaramaiah, have stirred internal party dynamics.

Currently, the Siddaramaiah cabinet has only one Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, from the Vokkaliga community. Notably, there are calls for the inclusion of leaders from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities in similar roles.

This movement is perceived by some as a strategy by Siddaramaiah's faction within Congress to limit Shivakumar's influence. As Shivakumar expressed his displeasure, he stated that the party would respond aptly to any such demands.

