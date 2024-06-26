Thirteen Candidates Vie for Three Himachal Assembly Seats in By-Elections

Thirteen candidates are left in contention for the by-elections in three assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, following the withdrawal of two nominees from Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats. This information was disclosed by an election department spokesperson on Wednesday.

The bypolls, set for July 10, became necessary after Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh seats were vacated. These vacancies arose following the resignation of three Independent MLAs who switched allegiance to the BJP after the February Rajya Sabha elections. The spokesperson noted that three candidates remain in the fray for the Hamirpur assembly constituency after Independent candidate Pradeep Kumar stepped down.

In Nalagarh, Independent candidate Gurnam Singh's withdrawal leaves five candidates in the race. Dehra remains more competitive, with no withdrawals and five candidates vying for the seat. Key figures include Kamlesh Thakur (Congress), BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh, and Independents like Sulekha Devi and Sanjay Sharma.

