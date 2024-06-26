Om Birla Re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Opposition's Fierce Resistance

In a significant political development, Om Birla has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term. The election, marked by fierce resistance from the opposition, culminated in a voice vote that saw Birla secure the position once again. The opposition, which had proposed its own candidate, voiced their concerns over the nomination process.

In another notable update, Rahul Gandhi was formally acknowledged as the Leader of the Opposition by Birla. The decision follows the Congress party's communication to the Lok Sabha Secretariat naming Gandhi for the role.

Controversy quickly ensued post-election as Birla condemned the imposition of Emergency by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, labeling it an attack on the Constitution. This statement incited vociferous protests from Congress members, further intensifying the political discourse within the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)