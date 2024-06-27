U.S. Pauses Heavy Munitions Shipment to Israel Amid Gaza Concerns
Senior U.S. officials informed Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the U.S. has paused a shipment of heavy munitions to Israel. The decision, under review, was initially made by President Joe Biden in early May due to concerns over potential Palestinian casualties in Gaza.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 00:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
Senior U.S. officials told visiting Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday that the United States is maintaining a pause on a shipment of heavy munitions for Israel while the issue is under review, a top U.S. official.
The official, briefing reporters about White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan's meeting with Gallant, said the two governments remain in discussions about the single shipment of heavy bombs, which was paused by President Joe Biden in early May over concerns the weapons could cause more Palestinian deaths in Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Israel
- Yoav Gallant
- heavy munitions
- White House
- Gaza
- Joe Biden
- pause
- shipment
- national security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands of Malnourished Children in Southern Gaza at Risk Due to Conflict
ILO and Partners Pledge Support for Palestinian Labour Market Recovery Amidst Gaza Crisis
UN Inquiry Reveals War Crimes by Israel and Hamas in Gaza
Gaza's Water Crisis: A Daily Struggle Amid Conflict
Palestinian Athletes Seek Olympic Dreams Amid Gaza Conflict