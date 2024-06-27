Left Menu

India's Historic Voter Turnout and Stable Mandate: President Murmu's Address

President Droupadi Murmu praised the Indian electorate for their overwhelming support to re-elect the Modi government for a third term. She also highlighted the notable voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir and commended the Election Commission for its efforts in conducting the world's largest democratic exercise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:33 IST
India's Historic Voter Turnout and Stable Mandate: President Murmu's Address
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian electorate for their decisive and stable mandate, re-electing the Modi government for a third consecutive term.

Murmu commended the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, breaking decades-long records and countering global narratives. The President acknowledged the Election Commission for its exemplary conduct of the world's largest democratic election.

She congratulated the new MPs and expressed hope that they would meet the aspirations of the Indian people. Murmu emphasized the global attention towards India's 2024 elections and the trust that citizens have placed in the current government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024