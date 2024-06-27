India's Historic Voter Turnout and Stable Mandate: President Murmu's Address

In a significant address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian electorate for their decisive and stable mandate, re-electing the Modi government for a third consecutive term.

Murmu commended the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, breaking decades-long records and countering global narratives. The President acknowledged the Election Commission for its exemplary conduct of the world's largest democratic election.

She congratulated the new MPs and expressed hope that they would meet the aspirations of the Indian people. Murmu emphasized the global attention towards India's 2024 elections and the trust that citizens have placed in the current government.

