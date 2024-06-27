Shashi Tharoor Takes Oath in 18th Lok Sabha

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was officially sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday. Representing Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor took his oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Concluding his oath with the words 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan,' Tharoor set a patriotic tone. However, it's noteworthy that five Lok Sabha MPs, including two jailed independents, have yet to take their oaths.

The event was a significant moment for the Congress party, adding another experienced voice to the parliamentary proceedings.

