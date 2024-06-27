Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Takes Oath in 18th Lok Sabha

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram took his oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution, concluding with 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan.' Five MPs, including two jailed independents, are yet to take their oaths.

Updated: 27-06-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 13:11 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was officially sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday. Representing Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor took his oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Concluding his oath with the words 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan,' Tharoor set a patriotic tone. However, it's noteworthy that five Lok Sabha MPs, including two jailed independents, have yet to take their oaths.

The event was a significant moment for the Congress party, adding another experienced voice to the parliamentary proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

