Shashi Tharoor Takes Oath in 18th Lok Sabha

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram took his oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution, concluding with 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan.' Five MPs, including two jailed independents, are yet to take their oaths.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 13:11 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was officially sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday. Representing Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor took his oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution.
Concluding his oath with the words 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan,' Tharoor set a patriotic tone. However, it's noteworthy that five Lok Sabha MPs, including two jailed independents, have yet to take their oaths.
The event was a significant moment for the Congress party, adding another experienced voice to the parliamentary proceedings.
