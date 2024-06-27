Zelenskyy Urges EU to Deliver Military Aid Amid Membership Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European Union leaders to speed up the delivery of military equipment during a summit in Brussels, emphasizing the dire need for air defense systems on the battlefield.

This plea comes just days after the EU commenced membership negotiations with Ukraine, marking a significant step in the country's journey toward Western alignment.

'We need them urgently on the battlefield,' Zelenskyy stressed, highlighting that Russian forces are trying to leverage their numerical and weaponry superiority before promised Western aid fully materializes.

