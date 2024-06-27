Left Menu

Zelenskyy Urges EU to Deliver Military Aid Amid Membership Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed EU leaders to expedite military support during a summit in Brussels. Despite the recent start of EU membership talks, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for air defense and other equipment on the battlefield as Russian forces attempt to capitalize on their current advantages.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:31 IST
Zelenskyy Urges EU to Deliver Military Aid Amid Membership Talks
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European Union leaders to speed up the delivery of military equipment during a summit in Brussels, emphasizing the dire need for air defense systems on the battlefield.

This plea comes just days after the EU commenced membership negotiations with Ukraine, marking a significant step in the country's journey toward Western alignment.

'We need them urgently on the battlefield,' Zelenskyy stressed, highlighting that Russian forces are trying to leverage their numerical and weaponry superiority before promised Western aid fully materializes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024