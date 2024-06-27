Zelenskyy Urges EU to Deliver Military Aid Amid Membership Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed EU leaders to expedite military support during a summit in Brussels. Despite the recent start of EU membership talks, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for air defense and other equipment on the battlefield as Russian forces attempt to capitalize on their current advantages.
This plea comes just days after the EU commenced membership negotiations with Ukraine, marking a significant step in the country's journey toward Western alignment.
'We need them urgently on the battlefield,' Zelenskyy stressed, highlighting that Russian forces are trying to leverage their numerical and weaponry superiority before promised Western aid fully materializes.
