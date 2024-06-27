Left Menu

Sengol Controversy: Yogi Adityanath Calls SP MP's Remark 'Disgraceful'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized SP MP R K Chaudhary's remarks on the 'Sengol'. Chaudhary suggested replacing it with a copy of the Constitution. Adityanath condemned these comments as disrespectful to Indian history and culture.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday vehemently criticized an SP MP's remark concerning the traditional sceptre 'Sengol', labeling it 'disgraceful'.

The controversy ignited following a letter by Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha member R K Chaudhary to pro-tem speaker B Mahtab, questioning the relevance of the 'Sengol' in a democratic setup. Chaudhary suggested that the ancient sceptre, which was historically used by monarchs to resolve citizen issues, should be replaced by a giant copy of the Constitution in the Parliament.

Responding to these remarks, Adityanath stated that the comments reflected the Samajwadi Party leaders' ignorance and disrespect towards Indian history and culture. He asserted, 'Sengol is India's pride, and PM Modi has bestowed upon it the highest honour by installing it in the Parliament.'.

Highlighting the significance of the 'Sengol', Yogi Adityanath further accused the Samajwadi Party and the INDI alliance of showing 'hatred towards Tamil culture'. The Chief Minister's emphatic response underscores the political sensitivity surrounding historical symbols in India's contemporary discourse.

Interestingly, President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed at the Parliament Building on Thursday by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, with an official carrying the 'Sengol', a cultural symbol adopted by the government. The 'Sengol', a historic sceptre from Tamil Nadu, symbolized the transfer of power from the British to India, first received by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and recently moved from a museum in Allahabad to the new Parliament building.

