Amit Shah to Supercharge BJP's Campaign in Key States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand to boost the BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. Despite recent setbacks in Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has appointed key leaders to spearhead their strategies in these states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:06 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to ramp up the BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. Shah's visits are crucial as the BJP faces significant challenges following the opposition's strong performance in recent Lok Sabha elections.

Shah will be visiting Haryana on June 29, followed by Maharashtra and Jharkhand once Parliament's current session concludes on July 4. With the BJP's Lok Sabha tally plunging in Haryana and facing a formidable alliance in Maharashtra, the stakes are high.

Key BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav, and Dharmendra Pradhan have been tasked with leading the party's campaign in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Haryana respectively, as they aim to reverse the recent setbacks and secure victories in these pivotal states.

