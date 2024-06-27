Amit Shah to Supercharge BJP's Campaign in Key States
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand to boost the BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. Despite recent setbacks in Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has appointed key leaders to spearhead their strategies in these states.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to ramp up the BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. Shah's visits are crucial as the BJP faces significant challenges following the opposition's strong performance in recent Lok Sabha elections.
Shah will be visiting Haryana on June 29, followed by Maharashtra and Jharkhand once Parliament's current session concludes on July 4. With the BJP's Lok Sabha tally plunging in Haryana and facing a formidable alliance in Maharashtra, the stakes are high.
Key BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav, and Dharmendra Pradhan have been tasked with leading the party's campaign in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Haryana respectively, as they aim to reverse the recent setbacks and secure victories in these pivotal states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"MVA will fight Maharashtra Assembly elections together": Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad
MVA's Lok Sabha Triumph: A Prelude to Maharashtra Assembly Elections
EC Kickstarts Preparation for State Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Maharashtra Assembly Elections