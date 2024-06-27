Left Menu

Kerala Government Denies Claims of Remission for Chandrasekharan's Murderers

The Kerala government has refuted allegations from the Congress-led UDF about attempting to commute the sentences of three convicts in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. State Minister M B Rajesh alleged that the controversy was orchestrated by officials benefiting the opposition, leading to their suspension.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:21 IST
Kerala Government Denies Claims of Remission for Chandrasekharan's Murderers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has categorically denied accusations from the Congress-led UDF of attempting to commute the sentences of three convicts involved in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. State Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M B Rajesh suggested that the controversy had been manufactured by officials advancing the political interests of the opposition, resulting in their suspension.

Rajesh emphasized that forwarding names of ineligible prisoners for sentence commutation was not an innocent error, leading to the immediate suspension of the officials responsible. The state's position has been consistent, stressing that no such remittance move was ever contemplated by the Left administration.

The government, in a swift response, suspended jail officials who had included the three convicts in the remission list. Despite the administration's clarifications, the opposition and some media outlets continue to assert that there was a deliberate attempt to free the convicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024