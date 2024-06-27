Kerala Government Denies Claims of Remission for Chandrasekharan's Murderers

The Kerala government has categorically denied accusations from the Congress-led UDF of attempting to commute the sentences of three convicts involved in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. State Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M B Rajesh suggested that the controversy had been manufactured by officials advancing the political interests of the opposition, resulting in their suspension.

Rajesh emphasized that forwarding names of ineligible prisoners for sentence commutation was not an innocent error, leading to the immediate suspension of the officials responsible. The state's position has been consistent, stressing that no such remittance move was ever contemplated by the Left administration.

The government, in a swift response, suspended jail officials who had included the three convicts in the remission list. Despite the administration's clarifications, the opposition and some media outlets continue to assert that there was a deliberate attempt to free the convicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)