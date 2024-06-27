Leaders of INDIA bloc meet at Kharge's residence, to give notice on NEET issue in Parliament tomorrow

A meeting of the leaders of the opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc, was held at Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi after the joint session of Parliament on Thursday. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Priyanka Chaturvedi, DMK MPs K Kanimozhi, and Tiruchi Siva among others attended the meeting.

"Attended the meeting of floor leaders of all parties of the INDIA bloc under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today in Delhi. We, in the House, are unitedly committed to fighting for the issues and rights of the people," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Facebook. According to sources, many major issues including the ongoing row over the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders decided to give notice in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Friday demanding a discussion on the NEET examination issue, the sources said. Also, the INDIA bloc leaders will stage a demonstration on July 1, Monday, at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament on alleged political vendetta, misuse of central agencies including CBI and ED against the opposition, the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, other ministers, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and three ministers in West Bengal, they added.

"Several issues were discussed today in the meeting. There will be a debate on all the issues in the Parliament whether the President's address or the election of the speaker. You will see this in the coming days," Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to ANI after the meeting. He said that the INDIA bloc leaders have also decided to participate in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address on Monday, July 1.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday and the Rajya Sabha session commenced on Thursday. Both sessions will conclude on July 3. (ANI)

