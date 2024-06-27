Left Menu

BJP Leader Demands Removal of Ajit Pawar from Ruling Alliance Amid Tensions

A BJP office-bearer from Shirur, Sudarshan Choudhary, has called for the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the NCP from the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. This has led to backlash from NCP workers, who demanded an apology. Choudhary later clarified his remarks as personal views.

A BJP office-bearer from Shirur in Maharashtra's Pune district has made a controversial call for the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from the state's ruling alliance. The alliance also includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

The demand, made by Sudarshan Choudhary, the BJP's Shirur tehsil vice president, during a recent party meeting, has gone viral in a video, sparking backlash. NCP workers confronted Choudhary on Thursday, demanding an apology for his statements.

Choudhary argued that senior BJP leaders and other members could have taken key positions if not for Pawar's involvement in the ruling coalition. The BJP had long opposed Pawar, but his current role as Deputy CM has created fear among party workers, he claimed. He later clarified that his views were personal and apologized if his words had offended Pawar.

