EU Leaders Finalize Top Appointments, Von Der Leyen Reinstalled as Commission President
The European Union has confirmed its top appointments, reappointing German conservative Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission for another five years. Antonio Costa of Portugal and Kaja Kallas of Estonia will join von der Leyen in leading the EU, despite far-right opposition. All nominees await final approval by European lawmakers.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has finalized its key appointments, reinstating German conservative Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission for another five years. The announcement was made on Thursday following a summit of the bloc's leaders.
Joining von der Leyen will be two new figures: Antonio Costa, former Portuguese Prime Minister, as President of the European Council, and Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, as the EU's top diplomat. Both Costa and Kallas are expected to bring fresh perspectives to the EU's leadership structure.
Despite vocal opposition from far-right politicians like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the appointments were widely anticipated to pass without major controversy. The newly nominated leaders now await final approval from European lawmakers to formalize their positions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TikTok Politics: The Rise of Far-Right Influence Among Europe's Youth
World News Summary: Displacement, Tesla, and Global Politics
G7 Summit: $50 Billion Pledge to Ukraine Amid Shifting European Politics
Sunetra Pawar's Nomination for Rajya Sabha: A Collective Decision Amidst NCP Politics
Historic Unity Deal: ANC and DA Join Forces in South African Politics