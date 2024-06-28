Biden and Trump Clash in Historic First Debate
In the first general election debate moderated by a single news outlet, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump engaged in a clash highlighting their sharply different visions on core issues. Amid verbal missteps and heated exchanges, both candidates aimed to sway voters ahead of the upcoming election.
At a historic debate moderated by CNN, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump took the stage to present their starkly contrasting visions for the future of America.
Biden encountered several verbal stumbles, including a notable slip on Medicare, which Trump immediately seized upon. Throughout the debate, both aimed to portray their opponent as unfit for the presidency.
The debate, free from an audience's reaction and with controlled microphone use, revealed the deep hostility and the differing approaches to issues like the economy, healthcare, and foreign policy. Both candidates look to gain ground in key battleground states as they continue their campaigns.
