Trump Outshines Biden in First Presidential Debate of 2024

Former US President Donald Trump outperformed President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate of 2024. According to a CNN flash poll of debate watchers, Trump secured 67% of votes, while Biden attained 33%. The debate covered key issues like the economy, immigration, and foreign policy.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:44 IST
In the first presidential debate of 2024, former US President Donald Trump emerged as the stronger debater compared to President Joe Biden, contrary to the 2020 debates where Biden was seen as outperforming Trump. This shift was reflected in a CNN flash poll, which reported that 67% of registered debate watchers favored Trump's performance over Biden's 33%.

The 90-minute debate, held in Atlanta and hosted by CNN, saw Trump and Biden clash on critical issues including the economy, immigration, foreign policy, and national security. Both leaders engaged in heated exchanges, branding each other as liars and the worst presidents in US history.

Despite the poll results, it's important to note that the voters who participated in the survey were slightly more Republican-leaning than the national average. The poll's findings thus represent the views of debate watchers, not the overall voting public. Confidence in both leaders remains low, with only 36% of watchers expressing strong confidence in Trump's leadership capabilities, compared to just 14% for Biden.

