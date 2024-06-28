Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Prepares for Crucial JD(U) National Executive Meeting in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar heads to Delhi for the JD(U) National Executive meeting. The session, set for June 29, will focus on election strategies and Bihar’s special status demand. It will include party's senior leaders and MPs.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:00 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar departed for Delhi on Friday, ahead of the party's National Executive meeting.

Kumar, the party's national president, will chair the meeting on June 29, with plans to discuss recent election analyses and strategies for the 2025 assembly elections. Additionally, he will meet other JD(U) MPs at his official residence.

The assembly will feature key leaders including union ministers, as well as topics like the special category status demand for Bihar. Key figures such as Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Ramnath Thakur are expected to be in attendance.

