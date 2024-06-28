"It seems that the opposition is not ready to listen to anyone," says Kangana Ranaut

After the Lok Sabha got adjourned till Monday and no discussion could be done on the issue of NEET, Bharatiya Janata Party MP-actor Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the leaders in the opposition and said that their conduct was not appropriate. "You saw their conduct there. Speaker too rebuked them...But it seems that they (the opposition) are not ready to listen to anyone. We are here for the first time and are flummoxed about what has happened...It didn't feel good to see them not letting anyone speak. Forgetting the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, they were acting arbitrarily...I don't think such conduct should be acceptable," said Kangana Ranaut.

Speaking over the same, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale too slammed the opposition and said that there is no need to create a ruckus as the centre has already initiated action in that regard. "Dharmendra Pradhan has set up an inquiry and a re-examination has also been scheduled. If they want a discussion over NEET, they should first take part in the discussion over the president's address. But they are demanding discussion over NEET, avoiding the rules, I think they don't want the House to function," he added.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary expressed that the speaker was continuously saying that the opposition could put forth their views on the NEET issue in a motion of thanks, but they were not ready for that. "They had to pass a motion of adjournment. The time of the House was wasted," he added further. Notably, for the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23 registered a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination by the NTA and formed special teams to probe the matter.

As per the agency's FIR, certain "isolated incidents" occurred in a few states during the conduct of the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, which was held on May 5, 2024. The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination.

An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which led to widespread protests in the country. The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols, and the functioning of the NTA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)