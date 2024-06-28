Racist Slur Controversy: Reform UK Campaigner Sparks Outrage

The far-right Reform UK party faced backlash after one of its campaigners was filmed using a racist slur against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Party leader Nigel Farage condemned the remarks, calling them 'appalling.'

Reform UK, which is contesting the upcoming general election on an anti-immigration platform, struggles with vetting issues. Campaigner Andrew Parker was caught by an undercover reporter making derogatory comments about Sunak's South Asian heritage.

Farage's goal is to challenge the expected Labour Party government by securing a foothold in the House of Commons. However, the incident risks alienating voters, with Sunak urging the electorate to be cautious of Reform UK's agenda.

