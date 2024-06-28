Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Demands CM Resignation Over Money Transfer Scam

The Karnataka BJP held state-wide protests demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over an alleged illegal money transfer scam involving a government-run corporation. Key BJP leaders, including state President B Y Vijayendra, were detained during demonstrations. The issue surfaced following the suicide of an accounts superintendent, revealing unauthorized transfers and implicating several officials and ministers.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:37 IST
The Karnataka BJP on Thursday staged protests across the state, demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over a purported illegal money transfer scam involving a state-run corporation.

BJP workers and leaders gathered at Deputy Commissioner offices in various districts. Notably, the party's state President B Y Vijayendra joined the demonstration in Chitradurga, where police detained protesters as they marched towards the commissioner's office.

Vijayendra accused the government of concealing the scam within the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. He claimed that officials faced death threats for attempting to expose the alleged misuse of funds intended for Scheduled Tribes communities.

