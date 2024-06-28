Karnataka BJP Demands CM Resignation Over Money Transfer Scam

The Karnataka BJP on Thursday staged protests across the state, demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over a purported illegal money transfer scam involving a state-run corporation.

BJP workers and leaders gathered at Deputy Commissioner offices in various districts. Notably, the party's state President B Y Vijayendra joined the demonstration in Chitradurga, where police detained protesters as they marched towards the commissioner's office.

Vijayendra accused the government of concealing the scam within the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. He claimed that officials faced death threats for attempting to expose the alleged misuse of funds intended for Scheduled Tribes communities.

