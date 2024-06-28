USS Wasp Moves to Mediterranean Amid Regional Tensions

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp has navigated into the eastern Mediterranean Sea this week as the United States positions its naval forces to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon from expanding into a larger regional war.

While the Wasp is equipped to evacuate civilians if a full-scale war erupts along the Lebanon border, its primary mission is deterrence, according to a U.S. official. A second official likened this deployment to the USS Bataan's presence in the same region after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military has repositioned other ships in the area. The aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower is returning home after an extended mission, to be replaced by the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Amid escalating strikes between Hezbollah and Israel, any military offensive by Israel into Lebanon risks an Iranian response, potentially endangering U.S. forces in the area.

