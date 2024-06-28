Left Menu

Arrests in Bolivia's Failed Coup Reach 21 as Political Tensions Soar

Bolivian authorities have arrested 21 individuals, including military officers, linked to a failed coup against President Luis Arce. The attempted coup, led by the dismissed general Juan Jose Zuniga, has escalated political tensions, with accusations of a 'self-coup' and public factions rallying both for and against the government.

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:28 IST
Bolivian authorities have detained 21 individuals, mostly military officers, allegedly involved in a foiled coup against President Luis Arce, officials announced Friday. The arrests include key figures such as a tank driver and a former infantry captain.

Senior Cabinet member Eduardo del Castillo revealed that one detainee had rammed a tank into government headquarters, while another ex-captain orchestrated troops to occupy Plaza Murillo. 'These people commanded the destruction of Bolivian heritage,' del Castillo charged.

The coup, allegedly led by former Army General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was fired and arrested on Wednesday, has sparked heated political debate. Zuniga claims, without evidence, that President Arce instigated the mutiny to bolster his popularity amidst economic woes and public unrest. Arce has vehemently denied these claims.

As President Arce faces internal party strife with former President Evo Morales ahead of next year's election, Bolivians are left puzzled by the three chaotic hours when tanks rolled through La Paz and Arce faced down the insurgents in person. The turmoil has elicited mixed public reactions, with rallies for and against the government occurring outside a La Paz jail, where 21 coup-related detainees are imprisoned.

Defense lawyers, including Maria Tarifa, are withholding case details as they pursue 'justice that is concrete and as objective as possible' for the detained officers. Meanwhile, Zuniga and his family face a tense wait for procedural proceedings.

