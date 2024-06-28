Fadnavis Rebuts Thackeray's Criticism of Maharashtra Budget
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the 2024-25 budget, highlighting various welfare schemes that benefit all sections of society. Thackeray called the budget a 'false narrative,' but Fadnavis pointed out Thackeray's prior admission of not understanding the budget.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's critique of the state budget, pointing out Thackeray's previous admission of lacking comprehension in budget matters.
Speaking at the airport, Fadnavis praised the 2024-25 budget presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting its benefits to various societal sectors through welfare schemes. Fadnavis remarked, 'The budget brings happiness to all sections of society.'
Thackeray had criticized the budget as a 'torrent of assurances' and a 'false narrative.' However, Fadnavis countered, noting Thackeray's earlier public declaration of his difficulty in understanding budgets, making his critique less credible.
Addressing further queries, Fadnavis elaborated on the financial relief for cotton and soybean farmers and the direct bank transfer (DBT) scheme, delayed due to election codes. He also emphasized relief measures for dairy farmers and several beneficial initiatives for youth and women, reiterating the budget's favorable impact.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt Boosts Funding for Rural Support Trusts to Aid Farmers and Growers
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar files papers as NCP candidate for Rajya Sabha election.
Verbal Joust: BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP Clash Over Organiser Article
Ajit Pawar Denies Rift Over Wife's Rajya Sabha Nomination
"No one is upset..." Ajit Pawar on his wife getting Rajya Sabha nomination