Left Menu

Fadnavis Rebuts Thackeray's Criticism of Maharashtra Budget

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the 2024-25 budget, highlighting various welfare schemes that benefit all sections of society. Thackeray called the budget a 'false narrative,' but Fadnavis pointed out Thackeray's prior admission of not understanding the budget.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:53 IST
Fadnavis Rebuts Thackeray's Criticism of Maharashtra Budget
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's critique of the state budget, pointing out Thackeray's previous admission of lacking comprehension in budget matters.

Speaking at the airport, Fadnavis praised the 2024-25 budget presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting its benefits to various societal sectors through welfare schemes. Fadnavis remarked, 'The budget brings happiness to all sections of society.'

Thackeray had criticized the budget as a 'torrent of assurances' and a 'false narrative.' However, Fadnavis countered, noting Thackeray's earlier public declaration of his difficulty in understanding budgets, making his critique less credible.

Addressing further queries, Fadnavis elaborated on the financial relief for cotton and soybean farmers and the direct bank transfer (DBT) scheme, delayed due to election codes. He also emphasized relief measures for dairy farmers and several beneficial initiatives for youth and women, reiterating the budget's favorable impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024