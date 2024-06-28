Fadnavis Rebuts Thackeray's Criticism of Maharashtra Budget

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's critique of the state budget, pointing out Thackeray's previous admission of lacking comprehension in budget matters.

Speaking at the airport, Fadnavis praised the 2024-25 budget presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting its benefits to various societal sectors through welfare schemes. Fadnavis remarked, 'The budget brings happiness to all sections of society.'

Thackeray had criticized the budget as a 'torrent of assurances' and a 'false narrative.' However, Fadnavis countered, noting Thackeray's earlier public declaration of his difficulty in understanding budgets, making his critique less credible.

Addressing further queries, Fadnavis elaborated on the financial relief for cotton and soybean farmers and the direct bank transfer (DBT) scheme, delayed due to election codes. He also emphasized relief measures for dairy farmers and several beneficial initiatives for youth and women, reiterating the budget's favorable impact.

