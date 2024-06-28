Left Menu

Mongolia's Ruling Party Faces Decline in Parliamentary Majority in Historic Election

Mongolia's ruling party, the Mongolian People's Party, has won the parliamentary election, albeit with a reduced majority. The election saw a notable turnout of 70% with many voters expressing skepticism towards the incumbents. Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai has called for a renewed focus on cooperation and national interest.

Mongolia's ruling Mongolian People's Party has emerged victorious in the latest parliamentary elections, albeit with a diminished majority, preliminary results indicate.

Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai announced early Saturday that the party captured 68 to 70 seats in the expanded 126-seat parliament, a steep fall from its previous landslide win in 2016.

High voter turnout, reaching 70% by polls close, highlighted a wave of public discontent and skepticism towards the incumbency, leading the Prime Minister to urge for a renewed focus on national interest and collaboration moving forward.

