Obama Stands by Biden Post-Debate
Former U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged President Joe Biden's poor debate performance but reaffirmed his support. Obama emphasized that this election remains a choice between someone who has dedicated his life to ordinary people and someone who is self-centered.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 00:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday acknowledged Democratic President Joe Biden had a "bad" debate performance against Republican Donald Trump on Thursday but he maintained his support for Biden. "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know," Obama said on X.
"But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself," Obama posted, adding: "Last night didn't change that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Record Investment in Specialist Schools to Support Children with Additional Needs
BoE's Dilemma: Interest Rate Cuts and Upcoming Elections
"AAP contributed in downsizing BJP in Lok Sabha," Party leaders say in post-election analysis meeting
US Hails India's Historic Election, Sidesteps Muslim Representation Issue
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Reshuffle Cabinet After EU Election Setback