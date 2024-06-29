Obama Stands by Biden Post-Debate

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday acknowledged Democratic President Joe Biden had a "bad" debate performance against Republican Donald Trump on Thursday but he maintained his support for Biden. "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know," Obama said on X.

"But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself," Obama posted, adding: "Last night didn't change that."

