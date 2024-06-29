Left Menu

Biden Courts LGBTQ+ Voters Amid Stonewall Monument Celebration

President Joe Biden engaged with LGBTQ+ voters through events in New York City, including the inauguration of a visitor center at the Stonewall National Monument and a Pride Month fundraiser. Biden's long history of supporting LGBTQ+ rights contrasts with Donald Trump's critical stance on transgender issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 01:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 01:28 IST
President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden actively engaged LGBTQ+ voters in New York City on Friday, following a contentious debate with Donald Trump. Biden inaugurated a visitor center at the Stonewall National Monument, a landmark in LGBTQ+ history. The president's later event, a Pride Month fundraiser, drew significant attendance from LGBTQ+ advocates and notable public figures.

Among the attendees was former NBA player Jason Collins, who praised the significance of the Stonewall event. Collins noted the unique importance of a national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ history, emphasizing the lack of historical education for LGBTQ+ students.

Biden's event came amid efforts to regain support from various demographic groups crucial for his reelection. His longstanding advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights starkly contrasts with Trump's criticism of transgender issues, underscoring their differing approaches to LGBTQ+ policies.

