Bolivian President Denies Involvement in Alleged Coup Amid Political Turmoil

Bolivian President Luis Arce refutes claims of a self-coup and denies an ongoing economic crisis. He contends with accusations from former ally Evo Morales and rejects responsibility for those detained under alleged coup involvement, attributing their actions to an ex-military general.

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 29-06-2024 06:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 06:19 IST
Luis Arce

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Friday refuted claims that a former general intended to overthrow the government and denied that the nation faced an economic crisis.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Arce dismissed allegations that the recent attack on the government palace was a self-engineered coup for political gain.

'I didn't escape, I stayed to defend democracy,' Arce asserted. Addressing his ongoing political dispute with former ally Evo Morales, Arce noted that Morales' 'legislative boycott' has hampered the government's efforts to address economic challenges.

Regarding the 21 detained individuals accused of attempting a coup, Arce disclaimed responsibility, attributing their actions to ex-military General Juan Jose Zúñiga. 'It's a problem of those involved, not the government's,' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

