Tensions Rise as AAP Prepares Protest at BJP Headquarters Over Kejriwal's Arrest

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gearing up for a demonstration at the BJP headquarters this Saturday, the Delhi Police announced the party has not obtained the necessary permission.

AAP is organizing a gherao of the BJP's headquarters from 11.30 am, opposing the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal linked to a liquor policy-related money-laundering case. A high-ranking police official disclosed preparations are underway to deter the protesters, as no authorization for the protest at the BJP office on DDU Marg in central Delhi has been secured.

"Barricades have been erected, and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the location," the officer confirmed.

He further indicated, "Should it be required, the protesters might face detention, as Section 144 of the CrPC is already enforced at DDU Marg."

However, he noted the road has not been closed yet.

AAP maintains that Kejriwal, the party's national convenor, has been unjustly detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

