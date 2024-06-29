Amit Shah to Address Key Maharashtra BJP Meeting Ahead of Assembly Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a BJP meeting in Pune on July 14 before the Maharashtra assembly elections. State unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that 4,500 party functionaries will attend. The meeting will be crucial ahead of the October assembly elections.
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is set to address a pivotal party meeting in Pune on July 14, as per Maharashtra state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's announcement on Saturday.
In a press briefing, Bawankule disclosed that nearly 4,500 party functionaries are expected to attend the BJP meeting. 'We have requested Amit Shah to address the meeting and he has agreed to come to Pune. This meeting will be crucial ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections,' Bawankule stated. The assembly elections are anticipated to take place in October.
Regarding the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council polls, Bawankule mentioned, 'Names will be finalized either today or tomorrow. I'm certain that our central parliamentary board will select good candidates beneficial for the state.' He also remarked on the BJP's interest in the chairperson post of the state legislative council, adding that discussions will be held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and other NDA partners.
The biennial elections to 11 MLC seats from the MLA quota are scheduled for July 12, posing a significant test for the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of the assembly elections later this year.
