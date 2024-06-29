Left Menu

Congress Aims to Rejuvenate After Madhya Pradesh Poll Debacle

A three-member fact-finding committee, led by former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, arrived in Bhopal to analyze Congress's defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha elections. The committee will hold meetings with party candidates and leaders to identify issues and strengthen the organization.

Congress Aims to Rejuvenate After Madhya Pradesh Poll Debacle
In a bid to understand their recent electoral shortfall, a three-member fact-finding committee headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has reached Bhopal. This committee aims to dissect Congress's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The team, including leaders Saptagiri Ulaka and Jignesh Mevani, kicked off the first round of meetings this weekend. They are engaging with Congress candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections, in which the Congress failed to secure any of the 29 parliamentary seats available in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari acknowledged the poor performance of the party in four Lok Sabha elections and as many assembly polls, except for the 2018 assembly elections where Congress had notable success. He emphasized that acknowledging and diagnosing internal issues is key to an effective cure and strengthening of the party. The committee plans further meetings in early July with state assembly candidates, MLAs, and district and block presidents, with an objective to re-establish connections with the electorate and challenge BJP's dominance in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

