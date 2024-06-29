Left Menu

JD(U)'s Strategic Maneuver: Sanjay Kumar Jha Appointed Working President Amid Bihar Special Package Push

The Janata Dal (United) has appointed Sanjay Kumar Jha as its working president and called for either special category status or a special package for Bihar. Jha, a former minister, is seen as a key figure to maintain smooth relations with the BJP while pushing for the party’s demands.

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as its working president. The move also included a push for either special category status or a special package for Bihar, highlighting the party's crucial role in forming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

At the party's national executive meeting, presided over by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, price rise and unemployment were flagged as major issues. The meeting's political resolution expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's ability to address these problems effectively.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, seen as a competent and low-key leader, is expected to maintain smooth relations with the BJP and secure aid for Bihar. His appointment indicates Nitish Kumar's strategic maneuvering to keep party relations and demands in balance.

