Tragic Flash Flood Claims Lives of Brave Soldiers in Ladakh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sadness over the death of five soldiers in a flash flood in Ladakh. The incident occurred during a military exercise when their tank sank in the Shyok River near the LAC. Shah conveyed condolences on social media, emphasizing national solidarity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of five Army personnel in a flash flood in Ladakh. The country stands united with their families during this difficult time.

The soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were conducting a military exercise early Saturday when flash floods caused their T-72 tank to sink in the Shyok River, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area.

'I am deeply saddened by the news of this accident during the military exercise in Ladakh. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives. The entire nation shares their grief,' Shah conveyed on social media platform 'X' in Hindi.

Officials reported that the tragic incident took place near Mandir Morh, located 148 km from Leh, around 1 am.

