Maharashtra Legislative Council Lacks Chairperson for Two Years, Draws Opposition Ire
Opposition parties are pressing for the quick appointment of a full-time chairperson for the Maharashtra Legislative Council, a position vacant since July 8, 2022. The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and Congress MLCs Abhijeet Vanjari and Bhai Jagtap, with a response from state parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil.
Opposition parties have raised concerns over the two-year vacancy of the Maharashtra Legislative Council's chairperson position.
Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress MLCs Abhijeet Vanjari and Bhai Jagtap discussed the issue in the Legislative Council.
State parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil responded, stating that the matter will be discussed in an all-party meeting on Monday, revealing that the post has been vacant since July 8, 2022.
