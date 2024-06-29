Maharashtra Legislative Council Lacks Chairperson for Two Years, Draws Opposition Ire

Opposition parties have raised concerns over the two-year vacancy of the Maharashtra Legislative Council's chairperson position.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress MLCs Abhijeet Vanjari and Bhai Jagtap discussed the issue in the Legislative Council.

State parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil responded, stating that the matter will be discussed in an all-party meeting on Monday, revealing that the post has been vacant since July 8, 2022.

