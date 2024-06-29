Left Menu

Opposition Slams Maha Govt Over Shaktipeeth Expressway Proposal

The opposition has criticized the Maharashtra government over the Shaktipeeth Expressway proposal. Congress MLC Satej Patil accused the Chief Minister of misleading the Legislative Council. The 802-km project has sparked controversy, with opposition questioning the need and land acquisition process.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:46 IST
The Maharashtra government faced severe criticism from the opposition on Saturday over the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway. Leading the charge, Congress MLC Satej Patil accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of misleading the Legislative Council about the project.

Patil asserted that the CM's assurances of not imposing the corridor were contradicted by the state government's proposal for approval sent to the Centre. This discrepancy led to a heated debate in the Upper House, resulting in a temporary adjournment.

Central to the controversy is the 802-km expressway connecting 17 religious sites across 12 districts, raising issues of land acquisition and favoritism towards certain construction companies. The opposition contends that there is no public demand for such a highway and calls for its immediate withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

