Orban Pushes for Ceasefire in Surprise Kyiv Visit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Kyiv and asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider a quick ceasefire to accelerate peace talks. Orban expressed Hungary's desire for improved bilateral relations with Ukraine and readiness to help modernize Ukraine's economy.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:35 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a surprise visit to Kyiv to consider a quick ceasefire that could accelerate peace talks, Orban said during a news conference with Zelenskiy.

Orban also said that Hungary would like to have much better bilateral relations with Ukraine and his country was ready to take part in the modernisation of Ukraine's economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

