Uddhav Thackeray Defends Rahul Gandhi Amidst Controversial Lok Sabha Speech

In a strong defense of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted on Tuesday that Gandhi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha did not insult Hindutva. Addressing reporters, Thackeray clarified that Gandhi's remarks targeted the BJP and not Hindutva.

Thackeray stressed that Rahul Gandhi was clear in his differentiation between Hindutva and the BJP, claiming that he has also severed ties with the BJP but not with Hindutva. He shared that Gandhi's attempt to show a photo of Lord Shiva was banned, questioning whether this act aligned with Hindutva principles.

This defense came after Gandhi launched a blistering critique of the BJP in his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing the ruling party of communal divisiveness. Some of Gandhi's remarks were subsequently expunged from the records.

