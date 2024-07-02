Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Defends Rahul Gandhi Amidst Controversial Lok Sabha Speech

Uddhav Thackeray defended Rahul Gandhi, stating that the Congress leader did not insult Hindutva in his recent Lok Sabha speech. Thackeray emphasized that none of them, including Rahul Gandhi, would tolerate an insult to Hindutva and clarified that the BJP is not synonymous with Hindutva.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:56 IST
In a strong defense of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted on Tuesday that Gandhi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha did not insult Hindutva. Addressing reporters, Thackeray clarified that Gandhi's remarks targeted the BJP and not Hindutva.

Thackeray stressed that Rahul Gandhi was clear in his differentiation between Hindutva and the BJP, claiming that he has also severed ties with the BJP but not with Hindutva. He shared that Gandhi's attempt to show a photo of Lord Shiva was banned, questioning whether this act aligned with Hindutva principles.

This defense came after Gandhi launched a blistering critique of the BJP in his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing the ruling party of communal divisiveness. Some of Gandhi's remarks were subsequently expunged from the records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

