Rajasthan Congress Chief Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Hinduism Controversy

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday countered Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's accusations that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus during his speech in Parliament. Dotasra asserted that Gandhi did not deviate from parliamentary traditions while presenting his views in the Lok Sabha.

Sharma has accused Gandhi of habitually criticizing Hindus for political advantages and community appeasement. He claimed that Gandhi lacks the fundamental values to understand Hinduism.

Dotasra stated, 'Rahul Gandhi's speech adhered to parliamentary traditions. He made significant efforts to voice the concerns of the people as Leader of Opposition.' He highlighted issues like unemployment, inflation, NEET exam leaks, the Agniveer scheme, and Manipur violence that Gandhi addressed.

Moreover, Dotasra jibed at Sharma over BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting the chief minister's frustration and concern for his position. He remarked, 'I know he is hurt by the Lok Sabha election results and worried about his seat. He merely recited points provided by Delhi.

