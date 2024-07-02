Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Chief Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Hinduism Controversy

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra retaliated against allegations from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma that Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus in Parliament. Dotasra emphasized that Gandhi adhered to parliamentary traditions and defended his efforts to voice people's concerns on unemployment, inflation, NEET leaks, Agniveer scheme, and Manipur violence.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:25 IST
Rajasthan Congress Chief Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Hinduism Controversy
Govind Singh Dotasra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday countered Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's accusations that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus during his speech in Parliament. Dotasra asserted that Gandhi did not deviate from parliamentary traditions while presenting his views in the Lok Sabha.

Sharma has accused Gandhi of habitually criticizing Hindus for political advantages and community appeasement. He claimed that Gandhi lacks the fundamental values to understand Hinduism.

Dotasra stated, 'Rahul Gandhi's speech adhered to parliamentary traditions. He made significant efforts to voice the concerns of the people as Leader of Opposition.' He highlighted issues like unemployment, inflation, NEET exam leaks, the Agniveer scheme, and Manipur violence that Gandhi addressed.

Moreover, Dotasra jibed at Sharma over BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting the chief minister's frustration and concern for his position. He remarked, 'I know he is hurt by the Lok Sabha election results and worried about his seat. He merely recited points provided by Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024